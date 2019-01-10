 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/paint-nite-at-oak-knoll-winery.html
All Dates:Jan 10, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paint Nite at Oak Knoll Winery

Join us for Paint Nite

Time: 6pm-8pm
Painting: Crisp Lake
Artist: Valerie Rowton
Use discount code ValerieR for a 40% discount

Delicious appetizers will be available for purchase and of course an incredible selection of Oak Knoll wine by the glass or bottle will also be available for purchase.

We are in the warehouse and do have heaters, but encourage you to please dress warm.

Paint Nite at Oak Knoll Winery is the perfect blend of friends, wine and art that make for an unforgettable evening. See you there!

21 and up event
No outside food or beverage 

Fee: $ 45

