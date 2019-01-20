 Calendar Home
Paint night with Apolloni Vineyards

Painting and Pinot Noir are a lovely combination. Comfy Paints will guide you through a hands-on painting experience. Grab your friends and capture your inner artist on this beautiful winter afternoon at the vineyard.

Two canvas options:
$35/guest for 12x16 canvas includes wine flight
$40/guest for 16x20 canvas includes wine flight

*$10 wine credit for cellar club members
To upgrade to the larger canvas, simply add on the $5 upgrade to your reservation. If you have any questions email Jennifer@apolloni.com

 

Fee: $35 - $40

Join us January 20th for Painting and Pinot Noir!

