Location:Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites
Map:2525 Ashland St, Ashland, OR 97520
Email:ortempranilloalliance@gmail.com
Website:http://oregontempranilloalliance.com/
All Dates:Jan 20, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Oregon Tempranillo Celebration

The Oregon Tempranillo Alliance's annual Oregon Tempranillo Celebration Grand Tasting will be held on Sunday, January 20th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to sample all the best Tempranillo from around the state of Oregon. There will also be an array of delectable tapas as well as a silent auction, where you can bid on some fabulous items.

 

Fee: $50

