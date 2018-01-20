 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/mediterranean-madness-cellar-club-party/
All Dates:Jan 20, 2018 11:00 am
Jan 21, 2018 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mediterranean Madness Cellar Club Party

Please join us for…
‘Mediterranean Madness’
Cellar Club Winter Event
from noon to 4pm
on January 20th & 21st

~The Featured Wines~
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery Columbia Valley CABERNET FRANC
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery McDuffee Vineyard CABERNET SAUVIGNON
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery Red Willow CABERNET SAUVIGNON
2014 Rock Horse Ranch Columbia Valley CABERNET SAUVIGNON

~Menu~
Tender Greek meatballs with feta and tzatiziki sauce
GIGANTES PLAKI – Giant tender greek butter bean roasted in tomato sauce
Assorted cheeses and sweets

Cellar Club members and your guests are welcome complimentary!
Please RSVP on our website or call Boyd at 503-807-5008 or Facebook or by email.

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
