 Calendar Home
Location:Hideaway at Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/massages-in-the-hideaway.html
All Dates:Dec 22, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Massages in the Hideaway

Take a break from last minute holiday prep and treat your self to a relaxing chair massage courtesy of True Potential Chiropractic! Enjoy an exclusive flight of library wines and pick up some last minute holiday gift ideas for the wine connoisseurs in your life or a bottle or two to grace your holiday table.

Massages are complimentary and will be done on a first come, first served basis. Suggested donation to our local food bank is encouraged but not required.

 

Fee: $Free Admission

Take a break from last minute holiday prep and treat your self to a relaxing chair massage courtesy

Hideaway at Dobbes Family Estate
Hideaway at Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable