Massages in the Hideaway

Take a break from last minute holiday prep and treat your self to a relaxing chair massage courtesy of True Potential Chiropractic! Enjoy an exclusive flight of library wines and pick up some last minute holiday gift ideas for the wine connoisseurs in your life or a bottle or two to grace your holiday table.



Massages are complimentary and will be done on a first come, first served basis. Suggested donation to our local food bank is encouraged but not required.

Fee: $Free Admission