|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
|5036251978
|Email:
|info@allorovineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.allorovineyard.com
|All Dates:
Local Pairings "Chef in Residence"
Join us each weekend in January for Local Pairings "Chef in Residence" as we celebrate a local Chef's wonderful cuisine! Our Winemaker and the Chef will collaborate to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, with the goal of creating a perfect pairing with a select Alloro Vineyard wine.
A popular monthly program featured each weekend in January!