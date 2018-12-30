 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery Tasting Room
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity,OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/live-music-sunday-dante-zapata/
All Dates:Dec 30, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Live Music Sunday – Dante Zapata

Check out the soulful blues stylings of Portland’s own Zapata Brothers as you sip award winning wines and take in mountain views.

Brooks Winery Tasting Room
Brooks Winery Tasting Room 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity,OR 97101, USA
