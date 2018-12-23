 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-in-the-hideaway-alexandre-lesieutre.html
All Dates:Dec 23, 2018 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Live Music in the Hideaway - Alexandre Lesieutre

Join us in the Hideaway for a cozy afternoon of jazz piano standards, holiday tunes, and original works performed by youthful protege Alexandre Lesieutre! We'll be featuring an all-library wine reserve flight, small bites, a selection of beer, and samples of our infused wine, Project eXperiment. See you in the Hideaway!

