|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-in-the-hideaway-alexandre-lesieutre.html
|All Dates:
Live Music in the Hideaway - Alexandre Lesieutre
Join us in the Hideaway for a cozy afternoon of jazz piano standards, holiday tunes, and original works performed by youthful protege Alexandre Lesieutre! We'll be featuring an all-library wine reserve flight, small bites, a selection of beer, and samples of our infused wine, Project eXperiment. See you in the Hideaway!