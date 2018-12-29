 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/legacy-series-tad-seestedt-ransom-wine/
All Dates:Dec 29, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Legacy Series – Tad Seestedt (Ransom Wine)

In September of 2004, at the age of 38, Jimi Brooks unexpectedly passed away as Harvest was about to begin. A group of Jimi’s friends selflessly donated their skill, time, and passion to make Jimi’s 2004 wines in his signature style. For our 20th anniversary, we are celebrating those winemakers with a number of special events and monthly programming. Welcome to The Legacy Series.

Tad will join us at the Brooks Tasting Room on Saturday, December 29, from 1-4pm to pour his wines.

Brooks Winery
21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

