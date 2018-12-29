|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/legacy-series-tad-seestedt-ransom-wine/
|All Dates:
Legacy Series – Tad Seestedt (Ransom Wine)
In September of 2004, at the age of 38, Jimi Brooks unexpectedly passed away as Harvest was about to begin. A group of Jimi’s friends selflessly donated their skill, time, and passion to make Jimi’s 2004 wines in his signature style. For our 20th anniversary, we are celebrating those winemakers with a number of special events and monthly programming. Welcome to The Legacy Series.
Tad will join us at the Brooks Tasting Room on Saturday, December 29, from 1-4pm to pour his wines.