|Location:
|The Blue Goat
|Map:
|506 S Trade St, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|503-835-0881
|Email:
|amitybluegoat@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.amitybluegoat.com/new-events/2018/11/19/hundred-candle-solstice-dinner-friday-dec-21
|All Dates:
Hundred Candle Solstice Dinner
Join us for a candlelit dinner celebrating light on the shortest day of the year. Featuring a special menu with seating 5pm -9pm.
Hundred Candle Solstice Dinner
Candlelit dinner celebrating light on the shortest day of the year.
The Blue Goat
The Blue Goat 97101 506 S Trade St, Amity, Oregon 97101