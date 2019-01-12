Guest Winemaker is Forrest Schaad

A rare treat! Our vineyard borders the Schaad family’s - planted TWENTY years before us in 1980. Forrest Schaad took the helm in 2015, bringing the family’s vineyard to its full potential and producing spectacular under-the-radar wines. Meet Forrest and acquire a few bottles of our neighbor’s great wines. Today’s flight will include wines from both vineyards. A very rare comparison!

Fee: $20