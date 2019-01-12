|Location:
|Anam Cara Cellars
|Map:
|306 N Main Street,, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035379150
|Email:
|info@anamcaracellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.anamcaracellars.com
|All Dates:
Guest Winemaker is Forrest Schaad
A rare treat! Our vineyard borders the Schaad family’s - planted TWENTY years before us in 1980. Forrest Schaad took the helm in 2015, bringing the family’s vineyard to its full potential and producing spectacular under-the-radar wines. Meet Forrest and acquire a few bottles of our neighbor’s great wines. Today’s flight will include wines from both vineyards. A very rare comparison!
Fee: $20
