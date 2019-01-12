 Calendar Home
Location:Anam Cara Cellars
Map:306 N Main Street,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035379150
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Jan 12, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Guest Winemaker is Forrest Schaad

A rare treat! Our vineyard borders the Schaad family’s - planted TWENTY years before us in 1980. Forrest Schaad took the helm in 2015, bringing the family’s vineyard to its full potential and producing spectacular under-the-radar wines. Meet Forrest and acquire a few bottles of our neighbor’s great wines. Today’s flight will include wines from both vineyards. A very rare comparison!

 

Fee: $20

Forrest Schaad of Schaad Cellars pours his wines

Anam Cara Cellars
Anam Cara Cellars 97132 306 N Main Street,, Newberg, OR 97132
January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable