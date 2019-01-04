|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|330 Kubli Rd, Grants Pass, Oregon 97527-9466
5418469985
|5418469985
|Email:
|schmidt@sfvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://330 Kubli Rd
|All Dates:
Friday Night Music
Join us for Live music from 5:00-8:00 pm.
Wine will be served by the glass or the bottle
Wood fired pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads, fruit and cheese platters
Last call for food -7:30 pm
The whole family is welcome!
Contact our tasting room with any questions at 541 846 9985
Live Music at Schmidt with Sequoia