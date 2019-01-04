 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room
Map:330 Kubli Rd, Grants Pass, Oregon 97527-9466
Phone: 5418469985
Email:schmidt@sfvineyards.com
Website:http://330 Kubli Rd
All Dates:Jan 4, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday Night Music

Join us for Live music from 5:00-8:00 pm.

Wine will be served by the glass or the bottle

Wood fired pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads, fruit and cheese platters

Last call for food -7:30 pm

The whole family is welcome!

Contact our tasting room with any questions at 541 846 9985

Live Music at Schmidt with Sequoia

Tasting Room
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

