Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: (541) 993-8301
Email:sierra@thepinesvineyard.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/flannel%20&%20frost%20holiday%20party.html
All Dates:Dec 15, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Flannel & Frost Holiday Party

Don we now, our favorite flannels!

You're invited to our Flannel & Frost Holiday party on Saturday, December 15th.

Throw on your festive flannel to fight the winter frost and join us for an evening filled with mulled spice wine, delicious hors d'oeuvres, live music, and a very special reserve flight of our library wines during the day. Let's eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season!

$10 entry fee (free for Club Members!) includes mulled wine and food!

 

Fee: $10

The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, OR 97031
