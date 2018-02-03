 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR, 97202, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/chocolate-and-wine-pairing/
All Dates:Feb 3, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Feb 4, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Feb 10, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Feb 11, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Chocolate and Wine Pairing

Wine and Chocolate Pairing
February 3th, 4th, 10th and 11th
We’ve paired up Alma’s Chocolates for a fun Chocolate and Wine Pairing! We’ll pair 4 of their locally-made hand-crafted truffles and one caramel from Jonboy Caramels in Seattle with 5 of our wines.

Basic pairing for 1 person $15 in advance/$17 at the door
VIP Pairing for 1 includes a glass of sparkling wine and a 2 pack of chocolates to take home $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

11am – 6pm–Event is a come and go. We open at 11am and last seating is at 6pm as we close at 7pm. Please plan on 45 minutes to 1 hour for your pairing. Additional Wine, Sangria, Sparkling Wine and Cheese plates are available for purchase. 10% off of any bottles purchased at the event and 20% off of case purchases.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-and-chocolate-pairing-2018-tickets-41066417761.

Wine and Chocolate PairingFebruary 3th, 4th, 10th and 11thWe’ve paired up Alma’s Chocolates for a fun Chocolate and Wine Pairing! We’ll pair 4 of their locally-made hand-crafted truffles and one caramel from Jonboy Caramels in Seattle with 5 of our wines. Basic pairing for 1 person $15 in advance/$17 at the doorVIP Pairing for 1 includes a glass of sparkling wine and a 2 pack of ...
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR, 97202, United States
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS