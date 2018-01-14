|Location:
|Brooks Winery Tasting Room
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/chef-abbys-table-food-wine/
Chef Abby’s Table: Food + Wine
Join Abby as you explore rich winter whites and fruit forward Pinot Noirs paired with hearty seasonal fare like crispy seared salmon with cherry-pear compote and young goat cheese crusted in hazelnut zattar. It’ll be a treat for your taste buds and your brain.
Tickets are $25 per person
https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/46637-chef-abbys-table-food-wine/