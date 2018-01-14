 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery Tasting Room
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/chef-abbys-table-food-wine/
All Dates:Jan 14, 2018 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Chef Abby’s Table: Food + Wine

Join Abby as you explore rich winter whites and fruit forward Pinot Noirs paired with hearty seasonal fare like crispy seared salmon with cherry-pear compote and young goat cheese crusted in hazelnut zattar. It’ll be a treat for your taste buds and your brain.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available through this link:
https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/46637-chef-abbys-table-food-wine/

 

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

