Chef Abby’s Table: Food + Wine

Join Abby as you explore rich winter whites and fruit forward Pinot Noirs paired with hearty seasonal fare like crispy seared salmon with cherry-pear compote and young goat cheese crusted in hazelnut zattar. It’ll be a treat for your taste buds and your brain.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available through this link:

https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/46637-chef-abbys-table-food-wine/