Brooks Legacy Series: Laurent Montalieu of Sol&eac

Brooks Winery Tasting Room
21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-legacy-series-laurent-montalieu-of-solena-estate/
In September of 2004, at the age of 38, Jimi Brooks unexpectedly passed away as Harvest was about to begin. A group of Jimi’s friends selflessly donated their skill, time, and passion to make Jimi’s 2004 wines in his signature style.
For our 20th anniversary, we are celebrating those winemakers with a number of special events and monthly programming.
Jimi’s first job in Oregon was working for Laurent Montalieu at WillaKenzie Estate from 1996-2000. Laurent will be joining us on January 27th 1-4pm, to pour his featured wines from Soléna Estate and to reminisce about Jimi. It’s a great opportunity to get to know this legend in the industry and share some wine and memories.
For more information on their connection, visit our website:
http://www.brookswine.com/20-years-solena/