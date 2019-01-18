7th Annual Crab Feast

Please join us Friday or Saturday night for an indulgent evening of expertly crafted dishes by Executive Chef Peter Janiak, featuring incredible Oregon Dungeness Crab highlighted by Archery Summit Wines. This event sells out quickly each year, so don’t hesitate to make your reservation now.

$195 per person, $175 per A-List member. RSVPs are required, please contact Karina Gordon at karinag@archerysummit.com or 503.714.2040 to book your reservation.

Tickets: http://www.archerysummit.com/Visit-Us/Events.