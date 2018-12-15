2018 Last Call Open House!

Please join Dena and Ernie, along with the last remaining fruit flies of vintage 2018, as we make last call. The winery will be open Saturday, December 15th, from 10 am to 3 pm.



Join with us as we turn full frontal into the winter months with substantial white wines. Our Muse Viognier (2017) is fermented in stainless steel and is an unctuous exemplar of cool climate Viognier. Light on its feet, but fully endowed due to extended hang time.



Heirloom Cameo (2015) is as close as we can get to the hedonistic pleasures offered by the grape of White Burgundies - Chardonnay. That’s right folks, the Heirloom Cameo is our one and only BFC each year. That’s Barrel Fermented Chardonnay, for those not familiar with the vernacular, and we just do one per annum.



Introducing the iPinot (2014) subscription service. You can read all about it here, but what you need to know is the shorter the re-order interval, the bigger the discount! What’s the delay? Start your subscription today!



Hard to imagine the winter months without braised lamb shanks or ossobuco for a Sunday afternoon meal. And that is why we grow, vinify, blend and bottle Satisfaction Syrah (2012) to stand up to those rich and bold winter flavors. For those that demand Satisfaction at the dinner table, we have that covered.



Pabuk’s Gift (2013) is a collaboration between Typhoon Pabuk, which gifted us 9 inches of rain in 4 days just before harvest, Mother Nature who set upon our Chardonnay grapes with Botrytis, Dick Erath conspiring winemaker, and Dena and Ernie who hand sorted, berry by berry, the most nobly rotted Chardonnay grapes from the merely plebian. The culmination of all of this busy work is a Trockenbeerenauslese style late harvest Chardonnay. Or as Dick Erath put it, “A wine you can apply topically, and remove orally.” Get some on yourself this weekend!



The tasting fee is $15, refundable with a 2 bottle purchase per person. A-List members with up to 4 guests will enjoy a complimentary tasting. All case purchases (including mix and match) receive a 10% discount (A-List members receive a 20% discount). And there is always a free cork in every bottle!



To place an order or if you have any questions, please contact Dena by email at dena@amalierobert.com or by phone at 503.88.CUVEE (28833).



We are located at 13531 Bursell Road, Dallas, about 20 minutes west of Salem.



Kindest Regards,



Dena & Ernie

Fee: $15, refundable with 2 bottle purchase