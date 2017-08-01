August 1, 2017

Cut and Fun

Custom cookies in all kinds of creative shapes

1 - Whtever MakesU Happy

Pizza-themed cookies for the sweet-toothed pepperoni lover.

$33.50 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/WhtevermakesUhappy

2 - Olivia’s Cookies

Cheese and crackers never tasted this sweet or looked so adorable.

$40 (2 dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/oliviascookies

3 - Sugar Shapes

Portland’s popular custom cookie bakery rolls the dough for sweet sushi. Genius! Prices vary.

www.portlandcustomcookies.com

4 - Holly Fox Design

Who doesn’t love bubbles? Who doesn’t love sugar cookies? A perfect pairing.

$45 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/HollyFoxDesign

5 - Parchment Cookies

Never go meatless again with scrumptious, custom grill-themed cookies too “hot” to eat.

$50 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/parchmentcookies

6 - Little Birdie Parties

Woo your wine ... I mean book club with a glass of fine Oregon Pinot and these hand-painted, one-of-a-kind works of art from baker Becky O’Dowd. Tell her the titles; she will work her magic.

$72 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/littlebirdieparties