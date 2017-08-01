 EMPOURIUM

Cut and Fun

Custom cookies in all kinds of creative shapes

1 - Whtever MakesU Happy

Pizza-themed cookies for the sweet-toothed pepperoni lover.
$33.50 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/WhtevermakesUhappy

2 - Olivia’s Cookies

Cheese and crackers never tasted this sweet or looked so adorable.
$40 (2 dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/oliviascookies

3 - Sugar Shapes

Portland’s popular custom cookie bakery rolls the dough for sweet sushi. Genius! Prices vary.
www.portlandcustomcookies.com

4 - Holly Fox Design

Who doesn’t love bubbles? Who doesn’t love sugar cookies? A perfect pairing.
$45 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/HollyFoxDesign

 

5 - Parchment Cookies

Never go meatless again with scrumptious, custom grill-themed cookies too “hot” to eat.
$50 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/parchmentcookies

 

6 - Little Birdie Parties

Woo your wine ... I mean book club with a glass of fine Oregon Pinot and these hand-painted, one-of-a-kind works of art from baker Becky O’Dowd. Tell her the titles; she will work her magic.
$72 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/littlebirdieparties



Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS