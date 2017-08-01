Cut and Fun
Custom cookies in all kinds of creative shapes
1 - Whtever MakesU Happy
Pizza-themed cookies for the sweet-toothed pepperoni lover.
$33.50 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/WhtevermakesUhappy
2 - Olivia’s Cookies
Cheese and crackers never tasted this sweet or looked so adorable.
$40 (2 dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/oliviascookies
3 - Sugar Shapes
Portland’s popular custom cookie bakery rolls the dough for sweet sushi. Genius! Prices vary.
www.portlandcustomcookies.com
4 - Holly Fox Design
Who doesn’t love bubbles? Who doesn’t love sugar cookies? A perfect pairing.
$45 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/HollyFoxDesign
5 - Parchment Cookies
Never go meatless again with scrumptious, custom grill-themed cookies too “hot” to eat.
$50 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/parchmentcookies
6 - Little Birdie Parties
Woo your wine ... I mean book club with a glass of fine Oregon Pinot and these hand-painted, one-of-a-kind works of art from baker Becky O’Dowd. Tell her the titles; she will work her magic.
$72 (dozen); www.etsy.com/shop/littlebirdieparties