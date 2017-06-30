July 1, 2017

Harmonious Blend

Must-haves for the oenophile melomaniac

1 - Major Scale Musical Wine Glasses

Create a sweet symphony with these clever musical wine glasses. Fill to the desired note, run your moistened finger around the rim and get ready for applause and an encore, too. Sheet music available online for the not-so musically inclined. $65 (two); $240 (eight); www.uncommongoods.com

2 - Wine Bottle Neck Guitar Slide

Sip and slide with Erb Recycled Designs’ wine bottle neck guitar slides. A pitch-perfect gift for any player who loves the blues and appreciates reds and whites, too. Slides available in variety of colors. $7.99; www.etsy.com/shop/ErbRecycledDesigns

3 - Wine Barrel Guitar Rack

Alpine Wine Design blends a love of music and wine with its barrel stave guitar rack. Although practical, it makes a show-piece of your favorite six-string and a conversation piece, as well. $85 (double hook) $49 (single); www.alpinewinedesign.com

4 - Gangster Rap Wine Charms

Straight outta Colorado, Lyrical Impressions is keepin’ it real with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, 2Pac and Biggie brass wine charms. Conversation pieces in the house! $32; www.etsy.com/shop/lyricalimpressions

5 - Vinyl LP Wine Rack

Play it again with Earth Sky and You’s wine rack made from salvaged vinyl records. Sturdy and stylish, each rack can be made to order with your choice of genre — from soundtracks to bluegrass to comedians — or rockin’ color combos. $79; www.etsy.com/shop/EarthSkyAndYou