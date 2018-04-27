April 1, 2018

Canines and Wine

1) A pug walks into bar ... and orders a glass of wine. Enjoy this print or a custom dog portrait by Hillsboro artist Claire Chambers of Chickenpants Studio for a one-of-a-kind treasure, just like your furry best friend. See website for details. Prices vary. chickenpants.com

2) Magnetic drink markers by Claim Your Glass, a Portland-based company, presents adorable dogs to keep your guests’ wine glasses straight. $16.99 (set of six); claimyourglass.com

3) California-based In Vino Veritas launched its highly successful, mostly animal-inspired line of stainless steel wine pourers-aerators in 2013. Three years later, dozens of designs are offered, including bull dog, dachshund, German shepherd, golden retriever, Labrador and Labradoodle. $29; menageriewinepourers.com

4) Angel Vine’s Scottish Terrier, Oliver, has his own brand of organic doggie treats sold at Urban Crush (2025 S.E. Seventh Ave., Portland) and Dog’s Allowed (148-B N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach).

5) Show your love for pooches and Pinot with socks that bark the truth: “Dogs and wine make everything fine.” More fun designs from Primitives by Kathy. Prices vary. primitivesbykathy.com