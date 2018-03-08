February 1, 2018

Drink Me!

Oregon stands tall with big reds

Viento 2014 Vento Red Wine, Columbia Valley

This wine just cries “indulgence.” Like the fancy, fattening coffee concoction you have on cheat day. Full of fruit flavors — blackberry, raspberry, pomegranate — and something even more decadent: milk chocolate-covered cherries with that glorious gooey filling. Definitely treat yourself with this one. Blend: Sangiovese, Cabernet, Syrah.

$36; 140 cases

Eugene Wine Cellars NV Recess Red Blend

This blend lures with frivolity and then engages with deeper conversation. An enticing nose of Andes chocolate mints, dusty cocoa powder, cherry and savory Mandarin orange leads to a palate rich with sweet earth undertones, unexpected refreshing acidity and a lengthy açaí and cranberry tart finish. Blend: Syrah, Merlot, Grenache.

$16; 200 cases

Domaine Trouvère 2013 Bricolage Rouge

Quaffable yet so full of character, this happy blend captures your attention with layered aromas of thyme, tarragon, rose petals, strawberry, sweet cinnamon and the vanilla from fresh-cut wood. Rooibos tea and citrus play on the palate with tannins that grip just right. Spicy orange zest bitterness on the finish. Blend: Tempranillo, Syrah, Sangiovese, Pinot Noir.

$22; 330 cases

Kramer Vineyards 2014 Carmine, Yamhill-Carlton

A vinifera cross of Cabernet Sauvignon and Carignane, this unusual wine entices with aromas of rosemary, lemon bay leaf, fresh bell pepper, plum sauce and Asian spice. On the palate, intrigue continues with notes of fig spread, black tea, cinchona bark, tamarind paste and dried plum. Tannin and acid make their statements without upstaging flavor.

$38; 150 cases

Watermill 2014 Dugger Creek Vineyard Nebbiolo, Walla Walla Valley

Savory notes of braised beef and red tea mix with orange marmalade, rose petals, sweet tobacco and brioche — this symphony of aromas smells like a wine cellar where years of grape and wood aromas have mingled. Dark flavors of stewed cherry, aromatic wood and toasted spice meet tart cranberry and bright lemon, adding the perfect lift to a dry finish.

$24; 75 cases

Melrose 2012 Estate-Grown Tempranillo, Umpqua Valley

Nose = chocolate cherry ganache = mic drop. What? You want more? Soft-, powder-, velvet-textured milk chocolate with licorice, red currant and warm spice.

$28; 471 cases

Oak Knoll 2015 Reserve Tempranillo, Columbia Valley/Wahluke Slope

Savory leather aromas blend with fresh strawberry, tart cranberry, warm spice and green pine notes. In the mouth, leather, red tea and blueberry jam converge with mouthwatering acidity. Sweet smoky tobacco shines through on the finish.

$24; 166 cases

Domaine Trouvère 2013 Tempranillo, Umpqua Valley

This soft-spoken Tempranillo offers plenty to enjoy in one balanced, quiet experience. A little white pepper, red tea, red fruit, blueberry and spice on the nose. Red tea repeats on the palate, enriched with vanilla bean, cola, dried plums and spiced fruit on the finish.

$32; 95 cases

Eola Hills 2015 Everyday Extraordinary Syrah

Perfume of lilac, blueberries, fig, orange and leather predicts a progression of flavors. Savory black pepper spice in the beginning transforms to sweeter clove and cinnamon mid-palate, and blueberry returns on the finish, along with notes of leather.

$18; 631 cases

Left Coast 2015 Rotie Syrah Noir, Willamette Valley

The lovely profile of a cooler-climate Northern Rhône-style Syrah. Perfumed lilacs, lavender, fresh blueberries and tangy sharp black pepper on the nose. The telltale black pepper returns on the palate with Oregon Marionberry, star anise, earthiness and blueberry. Absolutely gorgeous.

$42; 262 cases