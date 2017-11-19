November 1, 2017

Harvest Thyme

Cultivate a feast of fall-time comfort

Butternut Squash Risotto

Serves 8 to 10

Wine Suggestion: Chardonnay

INGREDIENTS

2 cups Arborio rice

2 medium butternut squash, halved and seeded

* olive oil

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

4 cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup grated Parmesan

¼ cup grated Gruyère

1 teaspoon fresh nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ gallon chicken or vegetable stock

¼ pound unsalted butter, cut in 1-tablespoon slices

* roasted squash seeds

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Splash butternut squash with couple tablespoons olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast for 40 to 45 minutes until fork tender. Allow to cool slightly.

In large sauté pan over medium heat, sweat onion without browning; add Arborio rice and continue to sauté for couple minutes before adding hot chicken stock. Continue to cook risotto as directed, adding stock as the rice absorbs it. Note: It is important to constantly stir in a figure-eight motion when making risotto. Once rice is cooked (just al dente), place on large tray to cool. Risotto can be made days in advance and kept in fridge.

In large pot, bring heavy cream to a simmer; add flesh of butternut squash. Remove from heat; add both cheeses. Stir to incorporate all ingredients; then place mixture in food processor or blender and mix to a smooth, creamy consistency.

To serve, place cooled risotto in large pan with ½ cup stock and warm over low heat. Carefully fold in squash purée, followed by butter, one pat at a time. Finish with salt, pepper, cinnamon and nutmeg. Garnish with grated Parmesan and roasted squash seeds.

Savory Bread Pudding

Serves 8 to 10

Wine Suggestion: Cabernet Franc

INGREDIENTS

4 large loaves day-old bread, without fruit or nuts

6 whole eggs

2 cups buttermilk

2 medium leeks, cleaned and diced

1 bunch red chard

1 bunch Lacinato or Tuscan kale

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, finely chopped

4 medium Delicata squash, peeled, halved and seeded

6 tablespoons olive oil

¼ pound unsalted butter

1 gallon chicken or vegetable stock

2 tablespoons fresh sage, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

DIRECTIONS

Cut all bread into 1-inch cubes; add 6 tablespoons olive oil to butter and melt over low heat. Place bread in large mixing bowl; toss with butter-oil mixture, plus salt, pepper, paprika and garlic. Place on baking sheets and bake in 350°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Set aside.

Finely chop kale and chard, stems and all; place in large mixing bowl. Cut Delicata squash lengthwise into quarters; then chop into ½-inch pieces. Add to kale and chard. Add diced leeks and chopped Brussels sprouts to bowl with greens and squash.

In separate bowl, whip buttermilk and six eggs; set aside.

Bring chicken or vegetable stock to a low simmer.

Place bread cubes in large mixing bowl; carefully add stock, one cup at a time, until bread is almost saturated. Fold in buttermilk-egg mixture, along with herbs and then vegetables. Let stand to cool.

Place in oiled baking or casserole dish; bake uncovered at 350°F for 45 to 50 minutes.

Turkey Wellington with Béarnaise

Serves 8 to 10

Wine Suggestion: Pinot Noir

INGREDIENTS

6 pounds boneless skinless turkey breast

1 pound chanterelle mushrooms

1 pound shiitake mushrooms

1 pound oyster mushrooms

2 shallots, finely diced

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

¼ stick butter, sliced into 3 pieces

1 cup heavy cream

* olive oil

1 sheet puff pastry

1 whole egg

DIRECTIONS

Roughly chop all mushrooms after cleaned of debris or dirt.

In large sauté pan, lightly brown shallots in drizzle of olive oil.

Add mushrooms to sauté pan; sauté lightly. Add thyme sprigs and pats of butter; season with salt and pepper. Remove mushrooms from pan when softened.

Retrieve sprigs of thyme; place mushrooms into food processor. Gently chop mushrooms while adding heavy whipping cream; finish with chopped parsley and reserve to cool.

Liberally season turkey breast with salt and pepper. In large sauté pan over medium heat, add olive oil and brown all sides of turkey breast; let cool.

Place puff pastry sheet on counter and spoon mushroom mixture in center. Place turkey breast over top and gently fold sides of pastry over breast. Crimp tightly and invert onto paper-lined or oiled baking sheet.

Beat egg with couple tablespoons water and brush over top of pastry. Bake in 375°F oven for 20 minutes; reduce heat to 325°F and cook for additional 25 minutes.

Béarnaise Sauce

INGREDIENTS

1 pound unsalted butter

½ cup white wine

12 egg yolks

2 lemons, juiced

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon

DIRECTIONS

Melt 1 pound butter; skim off any milk solids.

Bring white wine to a boil; reduce by half and reserve.

In large bowl over water bath, beat egg yolks until light and soft; season with salt and pepper.

Add wine reduction slowly, along with lemon juice. Return bowl to water bath.

While whipping egg yolks, add butter in slow steady stream; whip until sauce thickens.

Finish sauce with chopped fresh tarragon and serve.

Pear Tarte Tatin

Serves 8 to 10

Wine Suggestion: Riesling

INGREDIENTS

12 Bosc or Anjou pears

2 sheets puff pastry

1 stick unsalted butter

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 fresh vanilla beans, optional

1 whole egg

DIRECTIONS

Peel all pears; halve lengthwise and core. Reserve in large bowl of water.

In large oven-safe pan, melt butter over low heat; sprinkle sugar over top.

Split vanilla beans lengthwise; scrape out seeds with back of knife. Place seeds and remaining bean pod in sugar.

Gently place pears, flat side up, in pan in circular pattern. Place large plate on pears to add bit of weight; cook over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, until sugar starts to caramelize.

Beat egg with couple tablespoons water. Place puff pastry on counter and brush with egg wash; place second sheet on top of first.

Remove plate carefully and place puff sheets over pears; gently crimp dough over pan.

Bake in 375°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown.

Let rest 8 to 10 minutes; then carefully invert onto large platter. Cut into wedges and serve with fresh cream.

Chef Red Hauge

A father, fisherman, forager and gardener, Chef Red resides in McMinnville with his partner, Allyson, and son, Anders. Red has spent 25 years cooking alongside celebrated chefs in internationally renowned restaurants in Chicago, Aspen, Miami, Portland, Boston, St. John USVI and New York. He’s currently working to open a market and restaurant in Yamhill County.