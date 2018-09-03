September 1, 2018

Chardonnay

Oregon’s way with the classic

Mt. Hood Winery 2017 Estate Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge

An orange, vanilla bean, Creamsicle wine reminding the panel of desserts from our youth, down to the woody flavor from the “spoon” in those ice cream cups. These fun summer scents and flavors are met with jasmine, herbs and tangerine zest on the nose. Tangerine continues on the palate with light pineapple, pear, marzipan, lime and a white peppery finish that dries the mouth and makes you want more.

$30; 140 cases

ROCO 2016 Gravel Road Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Sweet and fresh meets savory and spicy with scents of orange sauce with Chinese five spice, tangelo, jasmine and lime blossom. Green apple, lemon and lime create a subtle juicy tart experience with a somewhat citrus bitterness lending this wine to creamy food pairings.

$40; 741 cases

Wine by Joe 2016 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Clean and refreshing throughout, offering plenty of pleasant “green” aromas — Granny Smith apple, light honeydew, spring grass, sweet herb, fresh lime — with a touch of gardenia decadence. Fresh and crisp on the palate with a lovely bitter top note and, again, those high-toned tart “green” flavors of apple, grapefruit, lime, kiwi and fresh hay.

$14; 2,146 cases

Open Claim Vineyard 2015 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

An acid- and texture-driven wine. Light fruit aromas of early season apricot, lemon, unripe Italian plum and sweet botanicals. Flavors float across the palate with a heavenly velvety texture enlivened with bright acid, a pleasant bite of blood orange and the tart, tannic quality of Granny Smith apple peels.

$225 (per three bottles); 77 cases

Tendril Wine Cellars 2015 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Whispers of lemon meringue and almond crust infused with the fragrance of orange blossom tickle the nose, along with sweet, buttery, vanilla-caramel popcorn that also appears on the palate. Dry with oak tannins in the front, a citrus, sweet rush of flavor mid-palate and, finally, a nicely nutty finish.

$40; 165 cases

Wy’East Vineyards 2016 Estate Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge

Toasty, roast-y and almost a bit smoky. Buttery, nutty aromas are made even more inviting with peach, pear and light lemon. Flavors of blond coffee, toasted honey graham cracker, butterscotch and caramelized pear get a little lemon-lime zing on the palate. Officially declared “yummy.”

$24; 200 cases

Maryhill 2016 Tudor Hills Proprietor’s Reserve Chardonnay, Columbia Valley

Did someone make us a lovely summer dessert? No, this wine is dry, but the aromas conjure images of vanilla custard in a marzipan crust, decorated with hibiscus flowers. Satisfying almond and toasted oak flavors are lifted and balanced with the zesty, sweet tartness of Meyer lemon.

$16; 4,262 cases

J Wright, Vintner 2016 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Aromas of a movie theatre with an adult presentation: toasty buttery popcorn, white chocolate glaze, vanilla and peach candy. Oak-driven in flavor but positively peachy with vanilla and almond notes, plus a dry finish.

$30; 100 cases