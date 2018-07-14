July 1, 2018

Rosés and White Blends

Summertime in a glass

Sokol Blosser 2017 Estate Cuvée Rosé of Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Wisp of pink with an elusive nose to match. Peach with a hint of vanilla and something reminding of a new book — or maybe it seems the perfect pairing for a summer read. Round and smooth on the palate with tart pink grapefruit, early season strawberry and hay, with almond on the finish.

$25; 6,400 cases

Wy’East Vineyards 2017 Estate-Grown Rosé of Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

Ballet slipper pink in the glass with aromas of sour cherry, bread, light rose notes and strawberry. Very dry and light on the palate with tart lime and a mellow Golden Delicious apple peel that grows on the finish.

$24; 170 cases

Duck Pond 2017 Fries Family Cellars Hyde Vineyards Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Pale ballerina pink with aromas just as pretty. Peach and apricot stone fruits, slightly sweet green herbal notes and the smell of dough rising. A citrusy palate with flavors of key lime and lemon, ending with a salty, sweet citrus kiss.

$20; 198 cases

Lumos 2017 Chiquita Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir, Oregon

A shade of salmon with lots of orange-toned aromas and flavors. Juicy strawberry, floral notes and orange-spiced tea entice on the nose. Dry with savory spice and a combination of fresh orange flesh and spiced orange peel on a bright, lengthy, sophisticated finish.

$25; 115 cases

Mount Hood Winery 2017 Estate-Bottled Rosé of Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

The elegant hue of Champagne pink, the rosé also offers a bit of fleeting effervescence. Bing cherry and the light crisp green aromas of spring lettuce on the nose. A dangerous bit of sweetness quickly balances with fresh acidity. The finish, tangerine-flavored, feels pleasantly textured.

$22; 363 cases

Torii Mor 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Blush pink with definite scents of watermelon, minerality and floral notes of tea rose. Bright and juicy with tart lemon, lime, ruby red grapefruit citrus, deeper flavors of orange peel and peach, and a dry, crisp, clean finish.

$18; 1,000 cases

REX HILL 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Peach fuzz pink with subdued aromas of straw, minerality, yeasty dough rising and barely ripe peach. The shyness ends on the first sip; bright and zingy acidity meets dry Mandarin orange and stone fruit, plus an exclamation point of a finish.

$28; 197 cases

Pebblestone Cellars 2017 Rosé of Grenache, Rogue Valley

Sweet piglet pink with a nose just as fun. Aromas of honeydew, strawberry, lilac, and apricot on the cusp of ripeness. Fruity and juicy, from start to finish, with flavors of zesty Mandarin adding complexity, and white pepper coming through on a long finish. Good rosé for dinner pairing.

$18; 170 cases

Maryhill Winery 2017 Rosé of Sangiovese, Columbia Valley

Bright carnation pink with fruit-forward aromas: cherry and strawberry mingled with the fresh grass and wildflower smells of a sun-warmed meadow. A cheery cherry palate with bright Bings throughout and a rounder marzipan finish.

$16: 7,288 cases

Whitetail Ridge Vineyard 2016 Rosé, Umpqua Valley

Raspberry beret — the kind you find in a fine wine store. Truly raspberry in color and aroma blended with freshly cut hay, warm fuzzy peach and mixed Willamette Valley berry pie. The same berry-iness continues on the palate, joined with lemon sun-brewed black tea, a hint of vanilla, salted caramel and a grassy note at the end.

$18; 83 cases

Viento 2017 Columbia Gorge Rosé

Ballet pink with a hint of effervescence and a nose of yeasty bread, cherry, almond, peach and hazelnut. Subtle elegance without a bit of shyness, the palate offers flavors of cherry, marzipan, tart cranberry and a slight peachy lift at the end. (Tempranillo/Riesling)

$20; 170 cases

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2016 Matrix Estate Cuvée White Wine, Umpqua Valley

Asian cuisine inspires the nose with ginger, plantains, peanut and citrus blossom. Refreshing, tart and dry on the palate with scores of juicy lemon, the tang of roasted salted nuts and a puckery green apple finish.

$24; 254 cases

Pfeiffer Winery NV Grey Cat White Table Wine, Oregon

A pronounced nose with high green notes of pine needle, kaffir lime, barely ripe cantaloupe and the lightest of roses. Slick on the palate with fresh notes of grass and pine along with slightly bitter grapefruit.

$16; 270 cases

Selection Process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel has selected the following wines based on overall quality and value within their respective categories. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Recommended wines were selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish.