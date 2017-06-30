July 1, 2016

In the Pink

Rosé alive and swell in Oregon

Maybe no one ever promised you a rose garden, but OWP guarantees you’ll love this line-up of refreshing rosés. These fragrant beauties supply

plenty of structure and a whole lot of style. Go ahead and drink pink; it’s what all of the cool kids — of legal age — are doing this summer.

Provincial Vineyards 2015 Willamette Valley Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir

A lovely berry pink, this blush offers ripe, juicy strawberries with somewhat flinty edge on the nose. The palate presents flavors of pink lemonade — homemade with muddled raspberries and strawberries — and a hint of rose petals rounding out the fruit with a full body and a refreshing finish.

$18; 36 cases

Stoller Family Estate 2015 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir Rosé

With a color “pretty enough to wear” and aromas of strawberry, golden raspberry, stone, orange blossom and fresh grass clippings, this wine was an instant favorite. Mineral-driven, savory notes on the palate with a bit of salinity and the flavor of golden delicious apples make this a memorable sip.

$25; 4,685 cases

Benton-Lane Winery 2015 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rosé

Aromas singing “Strawberry Fields Forever,” plus nectarine, peach, flowers and “ooh, wait, that’s mandarin orange” greet the nose. The color of ripe peach flesh attracts your eye. And the full-bodied, lush strawberry, mandarin and pink grapefruit flavors remain on the tongue. Seamlessly balanced acidity also adds to the taste experience.

$16; 350 cases

St. Innocent 2015 Oeil de Perdrix Zenith Vineyard Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

Named the “eye of the partridge” after the pale, almost Champagne color, this rosé, unlike our mostly dry line-up, has a bit of sweetness with a refreshing acid balance with full body. On the nose, expect strawberry, grass and Fuji apple; while the palate offers a fruit cocktail of flavors: fresh red berries, apple and white peach. The structured finish is super satisfying.

$20; 440 cases

David Hill Vineyards 2015 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rosé

Its pale baby pink hue encourages a sniff. Its herbaceous, lime-scented, peach candy aromas urge a sip. Its flavor of more peach in this fruit-forward, luxurious feeling wine provokes a swirl. And its flavor finish with a squeeze of lime and a splash of tonic demands another pour.

$18; 148 cases

Ghost Hill 2015 Bayliss-Bower Vineyard Yamhill-Carlton The Spirit of Pinot Noir Rosé

A beautiful, earthy shade of blush, “The Spirit” shows its savory side with aromas of orange, cardamom, clover, tea leaves, dried flowers and herbs. On the palate, a lively, bright, zesty orange-flavored acidity elevates the savory notes through a long finish. Perfect with a hard medium-aged cheese.

$20; 122 cases

REX HILL 2015 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rosé

Dressed in classic “ballet pink,” this rosé dances on the nose with scents of candied citrus, peach, tea leaves and tangerines. Extremely dry with subtle fruit and a long, mouthwatering finish results in an encore of second pours.

$24; 125 cases

Alloro Vineyard 2015 Chehalem Mountains Estate Vina Rosa Rosé of Pinot Noir

The color of dried tulip petals contrasts with fresh strawberry and watermelon-flavored hard candy on the nose. Strawberry repeats on the palate with a kiss of orange. The finish is where this wine shines — especially for a rosé — showcasing a dry mouthfeel with a hint of flint that keeps going and going. Isn’t there also a pink bunny that does that?

$24; 100 cases

Durant Vineyards 2015 Ava Lucia Dundee Hills Pinot Noir Rosé

Well, this is just a lovely little thing. Pale carnation pink, its aromas of strawberries and green apple continue on the palate, tight and tart with a mineral salinity driving through a lengthy finish.

$25; 520 cases

Puffin Wines 2015 Oregon Rosé

The vibrant color of red onion skin, this blush shows lime, peach and lemon sage on the nose leading to a small burst of raspberry on the palate. A hint of saltiness and a big, mouthwatering finish that spreads across the palate impresses the panel. We're loving these rosés that finish so strong.

$20; 112 cases

Maryhill Winery 2015 Columbia Valley Rosé of Sangiovese

A royal jewel-toned hue and mineral-driven nose with rooibos tea and tarragon leads into a full-bodied palate pleaser layered with cherry and strawberry flavors, and balanced acidity extending through a lengthy, flavorful finish with a hint of fennel.

$16; 3,797 cases

Eola Hills 2015 Everyday Extraordinary Oregon Table Wine Rosé

Almost ruby-colored and slightly sweet, this blend of Müller-Thurgau and Muscat tinted with a touch of Marechal Foch was destined to enjoy on the porch. Aromas of vanilla, blueberry, milk chocolate and sweet mint transition to boysenberry and more blueberry on the palate with a luxurious cocoa-dusted velvety texture.

$11; 800 cases

OWP tasting panel has selected these wines based on overall quality and value within their respective categories. Wine must be: 1) produced by an Oregon winery; 2) currently available to consumers. Recommended wines were selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish.