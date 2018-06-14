June 1, 2018

Rhône- and Loire-style Whites

Chill. Savor. Repeat.

Maryhill 2014 Proprietor’s Reserve “Aurelia” Roussanne-Marsanne Blend, Columbia Valley

We fully admit this note sounds somewhat odd, but the wine’s completely delicious. The scent of almond mixes with nougat plus white and milk chocolate. Soft, creamy, yet light on the palate with marzipan, vanilla and fine sawdust flavors and a touch of green Anjou pear. Approachable and pleasant with no sharp edges. Flavors persist through the end.

$20; 713 cases

Ledger David 2017 Viognier, Rogue Valley

Pretty, perfumed and interesting with aromas of white peach, white lilac, slate, earth, lime and a whiff of clean, fresh ocean air. Fruit cocktail syrup-flavored viscosity coats the mouth with a zing of fresh lime acidity, juicy pear flavors and pottery-clay minerality.

$23; 219 cases

Iris Vineyards 2017 Steelhead Run Vineyard Viognier, Applegate Valley

Fresh, green-scented aromas of pine, lime and grass meet sweet, juicy pineapple waft from the glass. Pine returns on the palate with tangy, sweet lemon curd, yellow apple tartness and a mouth-coating yet freshly light texture. Finishes dry with a reappearing acidity that “really sticks the landing.”

$24; 80 cases

Maryhill 2016 Viognier, Columbia Valley

Sip it on the porch, veranda, deck — choose your spot and pour a glass. Aromas of vanilla custard, marshmallow, peach, apricot and light honey meld for an intoxicating nose. Viscous on the palate but with balanced acidity, the wine’s a little off-dry with sugared apple slices, a grounding minerality and a perfumed, floral bite on the finish.

$16; 8,291 cases

Ledger David 2017 Primoris Chenin Blanc, Rogue Valley

Dried orange, fresh hay, hint of ginger, pinch of cumin seed and a base note of dried savory herbs create a complex nose. Flavors of sweet honey and crème brûlée crust get a lift from notes of green grass, pineapple and Mandarin orange. Slick-textured and bright with a citrusy finish.

$23; 411 cases

Origin 2016 Omero Vineyard Chenin Blanc, Ribbon Ridge

Perfect for summer with aromas of sun-brewed peach tea and squeeze of Meyer lemon, salted butter, honeysuckle and yeast. The easy, breezy, bright palate offers dusty hay flavors and a top note of lemon-lime.

$50; 49 cases

Love & Squalor 2017 Sauvignon Blanc, Willamette Valley

Light melon, orange slices and peach sweeten the classic Sauvignon Blanc aromas of tomato leaf and ruby red grapefruit. Green notes also play on the palate with sage, grass, starfruit and gooseberry. Fleshier notes of papaya and peach even the experience; bright acidity leaves you salivating.

$20; 190 cases