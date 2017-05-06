May 1, 2017

Pinot Noir Perfection

Experience the excellence of 2014 and 2015

Maison Roy & Fils 2014 Incline Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

The nose begins with smoky cherry wood, baking spices, savory notes and an Old World edge that’s part earthy, part barnyard. Swirl a bit more and discover fresh, fruity cherry underneath. The palate is rich with the flavors of black cherry and plum compote lifted with higher notes of hibiscus. $58; 1,500 cases

DANCIN Vineyards 2015 Brisé Pinot Noir, Oregon

Aromas of fresh-turned earth, tart red fruit, floral notes and sweet hay greet the nose. Next, a lip-puckering palate of ruby red grapefruit, sour cherry, tart apple and cranberry delight the palate. Light-bodied and brightly acidic, the long finish reveals rose and violet notes. A grown-up wine perfect for spring. $37; 172 cases

La Randonnée 2014 Carlton Hill Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Scents of pomegranate tea, lanolin and tea rose wafts from the glass, while pomegranate repeats on the palate and is joined with tart cranberry, vanilla and a brick dust minerality. A strong base of tannin and acid carry the flavors to a finish with a lifted tartness reminiscent of fruity Lambic beer. $40; 75 cases

Cubanísimo 2014 Rumba Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A sauce-like concentration of oregano, spice and cherry combine with orange peel and elderflower on the nose. A layered palate includes cherry, blueberry, chalky minerality and orange pekoe tea leaf. Tanginess on the attack and mid-palate is carried by substantial integrated tannin and bright acidity, transforming into a lengthy, savory finish. $25; 231 cases

Left Coast 2015 Cali’s Cuvée Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A minty refreshing nose with green forest aromas tinged with sea air, the spice of tea leaves and the tangy herbaceousness of bay leaf. High green notes continue on the palate as pine and cedar sweetened with the concentrated flavor of dried blueberry and pungent anise. $24; 10,800 cases

Tyee 2014 Barrel Select Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Floral, spice and forest aromas, including cedar, herbs, rose, Red Vine candy, pine sap and fresh-turned soil, combine for an intriguing start, while bright but mellow citrusy acid mixes with cherry, savory, woodsy, herbaceous and Indian spiced flavors on the palate. The more you get to know it, the more you’ll love it. $35; 200 cases

Tumwater 2014 Prince Hill Reserve Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Smoky and dark with aromas of bonfire, leather, cured meat and the sweet concentration of stewed strawberries. Warm spices and tart rhubarb greet the palate with raspberry in the middle and blood orange on the extended finish. A wine to be enjoyed this season. $55; 100 cases

Apolloni Vineyards 2014 Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

This wine’s like a classy lady, wearing perfume of rose-infused talcum and sipping black tea with cranberry, orange peel and anise. Not to be taken lightly, she is structured to improve with age. $29; 482 cases

Helioterra 2014 Vintner’s Select Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

More woodsy than fruit aromas at first sniff with sweet cherry and Balsa wood, as well as vanilla, smoke, sun-dried sandstone and nutty notes. You will find the fruit on the palate — tart and red — along with rooibos tea, a tiny bit of salinity and bright acidity. $36; 120 cases

Ken Wright Cellars 2014 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Grounded aromas of burnt sugar, black tea and tobacco lead to more developed fruit on the palate with dried figs and stewed plums, along with earthy flavors and a powdery texture that turns to silk on the finish. $25, 10,000 cases

Piluso 2014 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

The nose walks the wire between spice and floral with pink peppercorns, juniper and rose notes. Then, a surprising palate, luring with red fruit, warm spices and a kombucha-like energy that electrifies with a delightful burst of acid. The long finish is like biting into a Meyer lemon — juicy, tangy, yet sweet. $36; 97 cases

Adelsheim 2014 Boulder Bluff Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

A savory and sweet aroma offers blackberry and dark cherry with hints of brown sugar, stevia leaves and cherry blossoms. On the palate, flavors of juicy dark cherry and even cherry wood combine for a delightful taste with a velvety mouthfeel. $75; 504 cases

Namasté 2015 Abundance Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Aromas of forest floor, black licorice and rose in full bloom entice. Much brighter on the palate with the vibrant tartness of dried cranberries, a bit of toasted confected bread notes like graham crackers and a hint of sweet apple on the finish. The light, approachable style makes you thirsty for the next sip. $29; 140 cases