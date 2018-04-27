April 1, 2018

Pinot Gris

Crisp, refreshing, food-friendly whites

Ponzi Vineyards 2014 Old Vine Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

With its hint of oak, this Pinot Gris was a pleasant surprise. Caramelized apple and Bananas Foster on the nose with pear, apricot and vanilla custard. Texture and structure play starring roles on the palate. Pleasantly mouth-coating with terrific acid and perfect balance. Flavors are mineral-driven with a dry, tart grapefruit leading to the refreshing kind of bitterness across a long finish.

$38; 200 cases

Maryhill 2015 Tudor Hills Vineyards Pinot Gris, Columbia Valley

A fruity, inviting nose of lemon chess pie, dried orange blossom, white tea spice, banana and sweet hay. A citrusy palate with ripe tangerine and grapefruit tempered by dried flowers, dried apricot and a touch of pear. The long, juicy, mouthwatering finish makes you want another sip.

$16; 5,551 cases

Foris 2016 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

A tropical citrus nose with fresh green notes of kaffir lime and lemon bay leaf. Spicy, sweet, floral notes of jasmine and lilac combine with raw almonds. The palate is a citrus salad of lemon, lime, grapefruit, plus nectarine. Honeysuckle and minerality add complexity, and the whole package is accentuated with bright acid.

$14; 345 cases

Antiquum Farm 2016 Daisy Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Mellow and fruity with beeswax, lemon, lime, orange, pear, minerality and nuttiness. The palate is light, bright and orchestrated by a lemon-lime combo. Hints of nuts and hay keep it grounded while lending interest. A long, mineral-driven finish seals the experience.

$20; 500 cases

Spindrift Cellars 2016 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

The nose and palate remind you of a lemon bar — the curd and the nut flour crust. Apricot and peach join those inviting aromas. The palate, marked with lively acidity, offers an exciting shift from tart to sweet, fruity flavors.

$16; 855 cases

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2016 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Stone fruit, floral perfume with peach and apricot highlights. The aromas repeat on the palate in all their perfectly ripe glory. Marzipan adds some nuttiness along with a subtle, juicy pear note. Perfumed flavors are balanced with integrated acid and a bittersweet orange-grapefruit zest on the finish.

$17; 17,315 cases

Panther Creek Cellars 2016 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Fresh green scents of lime and grass greet sweet clementine, ginger spice, vanilla and jasmine. The palate develops across the tasting experience, beginning with juicy tart green apple and subtly transitioning to a riper mellow apple flavor with vanilla shortbread on the finish.

$20; 2,520 cases

Puffin Brand 2017 Pinot Gris, Oregon

An easy-drinking wine for early spring with a peach-dominated nose and palate. Honeydew, slate and a bit of nuttiness round out the flavors. Lots of body and a balanced acidity that does the job without aggression. The finish is long and clean with notes of minerality and salinity.

$21; 120 cases

ABOUT THE SELECTION PROCESS: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel has selected the following wines based on overall quality and value within their respective categories. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. Wine must be: 1) produced by an Oregon winery; 2) currently available to consumers. Recommended wines were selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish.