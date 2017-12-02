December 1, 2017

Chipper Sippers

Make season bright with bubbles, stickies

Kramer Vineyards 2015 Brut Méthode Champenoise, Yamhill-Carlton

This traditional blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier offers a mineral-driven nose along with white pepper and a touch of floral. The earthy palate boasts a savory mushroom and a tart green apple finish, all delivered with super fine bubbles.

$36; 290 cases

Eola Hills Wine Cellars 2015 Méthode Champenoise Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

High-toned green notes appear on the nose and palate as pear, grass, lime blossom and green apple. Also expect limestone minerality, toasted almond and plantain chip aromas. Great acid, addictive salinity, persistent and elegant bubbles and a puckery finish.

$30; 400 cases

Silvan Ridge 2016 Semi-Sparkling Early Muscat, Willamette Valley

Fruity and pleasure-filled. Everything you want in a sophisticated take on this approachable wine style: a little bubble, a little sweet, a whole lot enjoyable. Peach, guava, papaya, carnation, lime and hint of green pine needle aromas transport you to sunnier days. A powdery, smooth texture satisfies in a decadent way. Peachy, lime-y, well-integrated and ending with a bit of Honeycrisp on the palate.

$16; 2,895 cases

Piluso 2013 Jake Tempranillo, Willamette Valley

Warming and rich yet retaining red fruit elements, the wine shows aromas of dark brown sugar melted into syrup, black raspberry, cinnamon, coffee grounds and earthy scents. The palate carries a top note of cherry and strawberry with a suggestion of leather and a brown-sugared finish.

$44; 37 cases

Anne Amie 2014 “Amie” Vin Doux Naturel Late Harvest Müller-Thurgau, Yamhill-Carlton

Golden topaz in color, like something on Bob Ross’s happy palette, the wine offers a nutty-, coffee-, caramel-scented nose with just the warmth you crave this winter. The palate boasts hazelnut, peach, apricot, nutmeg and a sweet citrus lift of Meyer lemon. The finish is practically endless.

$58 (set of two with “Anne” Vin Glace); 513 cases

Abacela 2015 Blanca Dolce, Umpqua Valley

Tropical scents of pineapple in syrup with sweet, concentrated mango and apricot entice the nose of this late harvest blend of Albariño and Viognier. And it isn’t JUST sweet and sticky; pleasant acid and a surprisingly light texture on this “gift from the tropics” drips with honey and fresh coconut flavors.

$30; 130 cases

Eola Hills Wine Cellars 2014 Vin d’Or Sauvignon Blanc, Oregon

Fruity, vanilla, sweetly spiced with the perfect amount of slinky decadence. Pear, peach, marzipan, cinnamon, vanilla and toffee on the nose. An orange-flavored palate of marmalade, tea and hard candy, plus dried mango, white peach, and a hint of evergreen.

$25; 384 cases

Wy’East Vineyards 2014 Cloudcap Dessert Wine, Columbia Gorge

This contemplative dessert wine won’t fatigue your palate — perfect for a cheese course. Banana dipped in Nutella, plus licorice, evergreen and holiday spices on the nose. The palate leads with prune and ends with an orange zest bite on the finish.

$22; 125 cases

Del Rio Vineyards 2013 Syrah Port, Rogue Valley

A rare occurrence, a dessert wine that still highlights the character of the grape as we normally imbibe it. Expect all the black pepper, blue and purple fruit, and savory-sweet caramelized meat of a Syrah but in a dessert style. Umami on the attack, growing sweeter through the finish and unmistakably Syrah throughout.

$27.50; 340 cases

Pfeiffer Winery NV Forte Tawny Dessert Wine, Madera, California

A quintessential tawny color with a nose of rich roasted nuts, brûléed brown sugar, orange and toffee. Not overly sweet, with a burst of hazelnut coffee flavors and a lift at the end.

$28; 150 cases

About the selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality. Wine must be: 1) produced by an Oregon winery; 2) currently available to consumers. Recommended wines were selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish.