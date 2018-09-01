August 1, 2018

Canna-Choco Wine Pairings

Grön

By infusing the finest chocolate with CBD derived from the bark of an invasive pine tree, Grön Deepest Darkest Chocolate Bar perfects indulgence that’s the result of some epic, game-changing science. gronchocolate.com

Chalice Farms

Chalice Farms’ edibles are made with the purest form of THC oil but without the cannabis taste. The homemade Milk Chocolate Toffee is a satisfyingly rich treat that even Grandma would be tempted to taste. A classic recipe made with only the purest ingredients. chalicefarms.com

Blaze

Made with Guittard chocolate and local ingredients, Blaze makes edibles a breeze with break-apart serving sizes, ensuring the right amount for a good time. On the palate, the Oregon Blueberry and Hazelnut Chocolate could be mistaken for a blueberry chocolate chip muffin. Delicious. blazepremium.com

Leif Goods

Leif Goods’ culinary-inspired chocolates are crafted from organic, fair trade, vegan-certified cacao. The perfect combo of sweet, rich and salty, CBD Salted Chocolate is topped with charcoal-infused Black Diamond flake sea salt from Bitterman Salt Co. leifgoods.com

Wyld

Pretty inside and out, Wyld chocolates are packaged in single servings, making them great for people on the go. The Blood Orange White Chocolate is enhanced with sativa terpenes, energizing the taste experience. wyldcanna.com

Junk

Leif Goods plays up the fun with its Junk line. The vegan Marshmallow Bon-Bons! are eye candy and then some. The chocolate-coated puffs of deliciousness topped with chocolate salt melt in your mouth for a squishy, fuzzy, fun ride. junkworldwide.com

Where to find: Chalice Farms

1178 N. Highway 99W, Dundee – plus five other locations; chalicefarms.com

The Green Heart

1500 S.W. Baker Street, McMinnville; thegreenheartoregon.com

Family-owned and -operated, New Leaf Midtown

2215 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville; newleafmidtown.com