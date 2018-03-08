 PRESS RELEASES

Bella Collina completed and accepting reservations

Bella Collina

Details:
6280 SE Eola Hills Rd.
Amity, Oregon 97101

It is a premier destination inn designed from the ground up for comfort, relaxation, and serenity. Bella Collina is situated on a hillside with views of vineyards, farmlands, and the Coast Range.  The inn features seven deluxe guest suites, a spacious great room where breakfast is served, a large common area deck, and a third floor Sky Loft with an incredible view where the sunsets are most magnificent.  Each of our luxurious guest rooms has been designed to maximize the pleasure of visiting the Willamette Valley.

 Call 541-272-1700 or 503-550-6056 to arrange private tours of the inn. Melody, Scott, and their innkeeper, Sherwood, would love to show off  Willamette Valley's newest luxury accommodations. Visit our website to see photos and make reservations  www.bellacollinabnb.com   



