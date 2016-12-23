November 30, 2016

Autumn Extended

Cooking up a continued harvest in three courses

Cream of Cauliflower Soup with White Truffle Oil and Crispy Salami

Yields 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup yellow onion, minced

1 celery stalk, minced

2 tablespoons garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon thyme leaves

4 cups cauliflower florets, tough stems removed

4 cups vegetable or chicken stock

2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with ¼ cup cold water

½ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

2 slices salami, sliced thin

4 teaspoons white truffle oil

METHOD

- Place butter, onion, celery, garlic and thyme in 3-quart pot with tight-fitting lid. Cover and set over medium-low heat. Cook until vegetables soften, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

- Meanwhile, heat sauté pan over medium-high heat and cook sliced salami until crisp. Drain on paper towel and set aside for garnish when serving.

- Next, uncover soup pot; add cauliflower and stock; bring to a boil. Immediately turn to a simmer and cook until cauliflower softens, about 15 minutes.

- Purée soup with immersion blender or by straining vegetables and puréeing in blender with some of the liquid and combine back into stock.

- Bring soup back to boil; add cornstarch and water mixture to thicken soup slightly.

- Add heavy cream; bring to a simmer.

- To serve: Ladle soup into heated bowl, drizzle with truffle oil; garnish with crisp salami and some freshly ground black pepper.

Pork Loin with Prosciutto, Apples, Walnuts and Sage

Yields 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

3 pounds boneless pork loin

½ yellow onion, minced

2 cups apples, diced

1 tablespoon fresh sage leaves, sliced thin

1 tablespoon butter, unsalted

6 ounces pork loin, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 egg white

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup heavy cream

½ cup walnuts, slightly chopped

3 slices prosciutto, sliced thin

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

METHOD

- Pre-heat oven to 375° F.

- Slice pork loin lengthwise about ¾ the way through and open like a book. Cover pork loin with plastic wrap and pound the pork loin with a meat mallet to flatten.

- Meanwhile, in sauté pan over medium heat, melt butter and gently cook onion, apples and sage, until soft, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove pan from heat and cool before adding to stuffing mixture in next step.

- Place diced pork, egg white, sour cream, heavy cream in food processor and blend until smooth; then add walnuts and apple/onion/sage mixture. Season stuffing mixture with salt and pepper; pulse machine 6 times or until blended. Do not overprocess.

- Remove plastic from pounded pork and season with salt and pepper.

- Lay prosciutto pieces out in a single layer to cover pork. Spread mousse mixture over prosciutto and roll pork so filling is on inside. Tie pork loin closed with butcher’s twine; season outside with salt and pepper.

- Roast in pan with roasting rack in oven for approximately 35 to 40 minutes, or until internal temperature is 145°F.

- Remove pork from oven and allow roast to rest at least 10 minutes before cutting.

- Serve with chanterelle cream sauce (see recipe next).

Chanterelle Cream Sauce

Yield: 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon butter, unsalted

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup shallots, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound chanterelle mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

¼ cup white wine, dry

1 cup chicken stock or broth

½ cup heavy cream

1 sprig thyme, fresh

* salt and pepper, to taste

METHOD

- Melt butter in pan over medium heat with olive oil. Cook garlic and shallots until translucent, about 2 minutes.

- Add chanterelles and cook until water released from mushrooms has evaporated and mushrooms are browned.

- Add white wine; reduce by half. Add chicken broth and thyme; continue cooking for 5 minutes. Add cream; reduce until thickened.

- Season with salt and pepper

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Gingersnap Crust

Yields 16 servings in ramekins

CRUST

1½ cups gingersnap cookies, ground

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

4 tablespoons salted butter, melted

FILLING

3 packages cream cheese (8-ounce each)

1 can puréed pumpkin (15-ounce)

3 eggs

1 egg yolk

¼ cup sour cream

1½ cups sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

METHOD

- Preheat oven to 350°F.

- For crust: In medium bowl, combine crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press equal amounts (about 2 tablespoons) down flat in buttered 7-ounce ramekins. Set aside.

- For filling: Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add pumpkin purée, eggs, egg yolk, sour cream, sugar, spices and vanilla. Beat together until well combined.

- Pour into ramekins, filling 2/3 full. Spread out evenly and place on a sheetpan in oven. Fill sheetpan with warm water and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Filling should be a little jiggly and golden brown.

- Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour, if you can wait that long — this recipe is delicious warm. Serve with whipped cream.

A longtime professional chef, Wendy offers classes and caters in wine country. She lives in Dayton on a 12-acre farm with her family and a barn full of animals.