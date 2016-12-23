December 3, 2015

Janie Brooks Heuck Appointed to WineAmerica Board of Directors

Willamette Valley winery principal to represent Oregon in organization working to create a viable future for American wineries.

December 3, 2015, Amity, Oregon—WineAmerica, the national association of American wineries, has appointed Janie Brooks Heuck of Brooks Wines to its board of directors. As the Oregon regional seat, Heuck will represent the state’s grape growers and winemakers in the organization’s efforts to encourage the development of winery growth via the advancement and advocacy of sound public policy.

“We look forward to working with Janie to grow the WineAmerica membership in Oregon,” said Caroline Shaw, executive vice president at Jackson Family Wines and WineAmerica board chair. “Her experience with the Oregon wine industry and the International Riesling Foundation will make her a great addition to the WineAmerica Board and her addition is a logical step as we continue to grow and improve.”

“The WineAmerica Board is an outstanding resource and advocate for all wineries across the country,” Ms. Heuck said. “It is important that Oregon has strong voice in this organization and I am honored to served as a liaison between the ever-growing Oregon Wine industry and the important work of WineAmerica.”

As the managing director of Brooks Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Heuck oversees all aspects of production, marketing, administration and hospitality. She also has many years of experience on boards in the corporate, education, and charitable realms, having served as a board member or chairperson for Healthcare Dimensions, All Saints' Day School, and Oregon Pinot Camp. She is currently vice chair of marketing for the International Riesling Foundation and serves on the media committee for the International Pinot Noir Celebration.

Tom Danowski of the Oregon Wine Board, the marketing and advisory group for the state’s wine industry, praised Heuck’s appointment. “The Oregon wine community congratulates Janie on her election to the WineAmerica Board,” Danowski said. “As wine industry issues continue to gain visibility at the federal level, we are lucky to have someone with Janie’s management depth and rich industry experience representing our state’s 676 wineries and 1,027 vineyard owners to help guide the vital work in which WineAmerica is engaged.”

_______

About WineAmerica: WineAmerica, the National Association of American Wineries, was founded in 1978 as the Association of American Vintners, a trade association of wineries with membership based in the Eastern United States. By 1991, the association had expanded and merged with the National Vintners Association, forming the American Vintners Association. The association was renamed WineAmerica in 2003 to reflect its national role. WineAmerica serves the interests of wineries in all 50 states by leveraging its formidable grassroots lobbying strength to benefit the entire industry. www.wineamerica.org