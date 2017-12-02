A Winter’s Table

Celebration of Giving Cliff Creek Cellars, Gold Hill | Dec 2, 2017 -Dec 31, 2017

Celebration of Giving December, Our Month of GivingAll month we will be collecting donations at each tasting room.Vineyard:Teresa McCormick House - Food & ClothingGold Hill Methodist Church - Backpack ProgramNewberg:Willamette Cares Food SharePlease bring your donation to our tasting rooms. Cliff Creek Cellars Cliff Creek Cellars 97525 1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525

Hip Chicks Holiday Market Hip Chicks do Wine @, Portland | Dec 2, 2017

Hip Chicks Holiday Market Looking for those last few items to cross off your holiday shopping list? Or maybe you forgot the most important person–YOU! Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market! Support small local businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand! We’ll have 10-14 local artisans sampling and selling their products. Free admission to come and ... Hip Chicks do Wine @ Hip Chicks do Wine @ 97202 4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202, USA

Celebration of Giving December, Our Month of GivingAll month we will be collecting donations at each tasting room.Vineyard:Teresa McCormick House - Food & ClothingGold Hill Methodist Church - Backpack ProgramNewberg:Willamette Cares Food SharePlease bring your donation to our tasting rooms. Cliff Creek Cellars Cliff Creek Cellars 97132 214 E First St, Newberg, OR 97132

Wine Tasting - Holiday Sparkling The Cellar on 10th, Astoria | Dec 2, 2017

Wine Tasting - Holiday Sparkling Join us Saturday, December 2nd, from 1-4pm at the Cellar on 10th, located in the Astoria Underground at the corner of 10th & Marine Drive in Downtown Astoria, for our Annual Holiday Sparkling Tasting. We will be pouring a variety of Sparkling Wines and Champagnes to enjoy for the upcoming Holiday season with friends and family. This is your annual opportunity to sample some of the world's best ... The Cellar on 10th The Cellar on 10th 97103 1004 Marine Dr, Astoria, Oregon 97103

