July 22, 2019

Résonance Opens Tasting Room in Carlton, Oregon

Located on a Dramatic Hilltop Just Minutes from Downtown McMinnville

Carlton, OR— Résonance, Maison Louis Jadot’s first venture outside of the Burgundy region of France since its 1859 inception, officially opened its new tasting room to the public on June 8, 2019. Located at 12050 NW Meadowlake Road in Carlton, just minutes from the historic downtown of McMinnville Oregon, Résonance rests in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA within the Willamette Valley.

"With Résonance Vineyard, we realized Willamette Valley is to the New World what Burgundy is to the Old World. There is a feeling, a spirit, an energy—a 'somewhereness' that tells us this place can produce expressive Pinot Noir wines with an identity, a personality. It would be too easy to define this with words," states Thibault Gagey, Head of Operations for Résonance.

Situated on a dramatic hilltop, the Résonance tasting room boasts three buildings inspired by the barns of Oregon, featuring earthy wood and stone materials, large windows overlooking the vineyard, and a sprawling, west-facing terrace for guests to enjoy the stunning views of the estate and the coastal range. The exterior lumber of the tasting room is 100% reclaimed wood originally from covered bridges and barns in the Pacific Northwest. Visitors can experience casual tastings, private vineyard tours, inventive food and wine pairing events, as well as the opportunity to taste and purchase small-lot wines available only in the tasting room.

In addition to the new tasting room, the winery now offers the Résonance Allocation Program, a membership platform that features one tour and tasting experience for up to four guests; on-site tastings for up to four people; invitation to all events; access to exclusive “members only” bottlings; and six hand-selected bottles shipped twice a year (spring and fall).

“When in 2013 we identified a potential vineyard capable of producing site-expressive wines, I knew I had to come out of retirement to participate in the founding of Résonance. Oregon, specifically the region of Yamhill-Carlton within the Willamette Valley, has a balance between place, grape varietal, and people,” explains Jacques Lardière, who built his iconic status as winemaker for Maison Louis Jadot.

“Currently, I work closely with winemaker Guillaume Large (protégé under Lardière in Burgundy prior to his current role at Résonance), who is on-site in Oregon to apply the same approach to Résonance wines as I did with Louis Jadot Burgundies. The project began producing wine out of a rented garage; now with a new winery and tasting room, we have all the necessary tools to continue our New World adventure and a place for guests to taste the terroir and our hand in winemaking.”

Résonance currently produces four highly acclaimed wines: Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, Résonance Vineyard Pinot Noir, the winery’s flagship single-vineyard wine from the Yamhill-Carlton AVA, Découverte Vineyard Pinot Noir from the 18-acre estate property in the Dundee Hills region, and a single-vineyard Chardonnay from Hyland Vineyard in the McMinnville AVA, along with exclusive “members only” bottlings.

Guests can schedule a visit to Résonance and find more information at www.resonancewines.com.

About Résonance

Purchased in 2013 and focused on Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Résonance Vineyard sits in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA, in a hidden part of Willamette Valley just west of the small agricultural town of Carlton. The seeds for the project were planted when Maison Louis Jadot set out to establish its first winery outside of Burgundy. Follow and like Résonance on Facebook @Resonancewines andResonancewines on Instagram using hashtag: #ResonanceWine.