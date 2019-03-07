January 11, 2019

HALL’S CABERNET COOKOFF RETURNS FOR TENTH YEAR

Star-Studded Event Features Bay Area Chefs Competing for a Charity of Their Choice

(ST. HELENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10, 2019) – HALL, one of the world’s most notable Cabernet Sauvignon producers, has announced plans for its tenth annual Cabernet Cookoff to return on Saturday, April 27 at HALL St. Helena. Hosted by Vintner Kathryn Hall, the annual event will feature an impressive lineup of renowned Bay Area Chef teams vying for a chance to win proceeds for a charity of their choice by participating in a food and wine pairing competition. 100% of ticket proceeds benefit non-profit organizations as selected by the winning chef teams. The event includes a VIP Preview from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the Main Event which takes place from 12 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

“This event makes a difference for many lives in our community,” says Vintner Kathryn Hall. “So many people come together to celebrate passion for food and wine, and in the end, local non-profits garner awareness and proceeds. Everyone participating comes out a winner.”

Fifteen chef teams are tasked to create a small dish that they feel pairs best with 2015 HALL Ellie’s Cabernet Sauvignon, a top-rated wine that has earned praise from the wine industry’s top critics. Guests in attendance will sample all pairings to vote on the People’s Choice Awards, and a star-studded panel of celebrity judges will taste to vote for the Judge’s Choice Awards. In total, four winners will be announced. Participating chef teams include One Market, Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ, Brix, Goose & Gander, Intercontinental Mark Hopkins, Paula Le Duc Fine Catering, Archetype, Acacia House, KAIYŌ, Harvest Table, PRESS, Blossom Catering Company, Chef Ryan Barnett, and more.

Prior to the Main Event, there will be a one-hour VIP Preview will feature a live cooking demonstration taking place in the Mezzanine of HALL’s St. Helena Tasting Room. Chef Ari Taymor, winner of Iron Chef 2018 and voted one of People’s Most Sexiest Chefs Alive, has signed on to headline a lively cooking demonstration alongside Kathryn Hall. This event is SOLD OUT.

Natalie Morales, TODAY West Coast Anchor and Host of Access, has been announced as the official Emcee for the event. Morales will help wrangle in the crowd with event happenings day-of as well as help announce the winners alongside host Kathryn Hall. The 2019 Judging panel includes Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey, Television personality Shep Rose, Michelin-rated Chef, Ken Frank, La Toque, and Wine Critic Virginie Boone with Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

Actress and star of the CBS’s The Neighborhood, Beth Behrs, returns to the event as the Charity Champion, sharing news about her non-profit organization, She Herd Power, as well as the other fifteen non-profits in attendance hoping to win funds from the event. Each chef team selects a charity of their choice for which they are competing – this year’s line-up of non-profits include: Napa Humane, Soroptimist International of Vallejo, Hands Across The Valley, Grace Cathedral, St. Helena Hospital, CIA Scholarship Fund, Voices – Foster Care for Independence, Community Resources for Children, Collabria Care, to name a few.

Event sponsors include Microsoft, Corkcicle, Nixon-Peabody, Colorscience, Frank Rimerman + Co, Cypress Grove Cheese Company, Imprezziv, Print Inkorporated, Signum Architecture, and more.

VIP Tickets are available for $200pp and includes access to the Main Event. The General Admission Ticket for the Main Event is available to purchase for $125.

WHAT: 10th Annual HALL Cabernet Cookoff

WHO: Vintner Kathryn Hall & HALL Napa Valley

WHEN: Saturday, April 27, 2019 VIP Preview featuring Chef Ari Taymor: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

Main Event: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: HALL St. Helena 401 St. Helena Hwy. S St. Helena, CA 94574 (707) 967-2626

TICKETS: Tickets Available: www.hallwines.com/cabernetcookoff

The 2018 HALL Cabernet Cookoff drew more than 800 attendees for a sold-out crowd and raised $90,000 for local charities. Since inception in 2010, the HALL Cabernet Cookoff has raised $800,000 for Napa Valley non-profit organizations. For more information, please visit www.hallwines.com/cabernetcookoff or via social channels using #cabernetcookoff.

HALL Wines: The Art of Cabernet

HALL produces award-winning Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, available to taste and purchase at two properties in Napa Valley as well as at hallwines.com. Owned by Craig and Kathryn Hall, its vineyard collection features eight Estate vineyards, of which five are Certified Organic (CCOF). Led by Vice President and head winemaker Steve Leveque, HALL’s portfolio includes 19 distinctive Cabernet Sauvignon bottlings highlighting the finest vineyards and sub-appellations of the Napa Valley. The HALL St. Helena winery was the first LEED® Gold Certified Winery in the State of California in 2009 and earned another LEED® Gold certification for its high tech production facility and Tasting Room in 2014, making HALL a leader in green efficiencies. HALL’s 2008 ‘Kathryn Hall’ Cabernet earned the #2 spot in Wine Spectator’s “Top 100.” Two other bottlings, the ‘Exzellenz’ and ‘Rainin Vineyard’ Cabernet Sauvignons have garnered multiple 100 point ratings in recent years. For more information about HALL, please visit www.hallwines.com or by calling 707.967.2626. @hallwines #artofcabernet.