Location:Cellar Z, Burnside
Map:2340 W Burnside St., Portland, OR 97210
Website:https://www.zupans.com/shop-category/event-tickets/
All Dates:May 8, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
May 15, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
May 22, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Zupan's Markets Wine Month Happy Hour Series

Celebrate Oregon wine at Zupan’s Markets' Burnside location during a special happy hour in Cellar Z, the store’s intimate underground wine cellar and private event space. Zupan’s, a family-owned market known for its curated selection of local and gourmet foods, invites guests to enjoy a walk-around tasting experience featuring some of their favorite Oregon wines and winemakers. Each date will spotlight a rotating lineup of local wineries, offering a fresh tasting experience every time. Sip and mingle in a relaxed setting while discovering new pours and connecting with the people behind the bottles. Event-only wine pricing will be offered during the event.

May 8: Etzel Family – Beaux Freres, Sequitur, Rodeo Hills
May 15: Walter Scott, Landmass, Resonance, Morgen Long
May 22: Lytle-Barnett, Soter, Sokol Blosser

 

Fee: $75

