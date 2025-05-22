|Location:
|Cellar Z, Burnside
|Map:
|2340 W Burnside St., Portland, OR 97210
|Website:
|https://www.zupans.com/shop-category/event-tickets/
|All Dates:
Zupan's Markets Wine Month Happy Hour Series
Celebrate Oregon wine at Zupan’s Markets' Burnside location during a special happy hour in Cellar Z, the store’s intimate underground wine cellar and private event space. Zupan’s, a family-owned market known for its curated selection of local and gourmet foods, invites guests to enjoy a walk-around tasting experience featuring some of their favorite Oregon wines and winemakers. Each date will spotlight a rotating lineup of local wineries, offering a fresh tasting experience every time. Sip and mingle in a relaxed setting while discovering new pours and connecting with the people behind the bottles. Event-only wine pricing will be offered during the event.
May 8: Etzel Family – Beaux Freres, Sequitur, Rodeo Hills
May 15: Walter Scott, Landmass, Resonance, Morgen Long
May 22: Lytle-Barnett, Soter, Sokol Blosser
Fee: $75
