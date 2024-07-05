|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards
|Map:
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5038311248
|Email:
|karen@illahevineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.illahevineyards.com/events/2024/5/30/gijhno2ffh44mfarj925v0udxl9jlt
|All Dates:
Zorro Paella Dinner at Illahe Vineyards
Friday, July 5th, 6-8:30 pm
featuring Zorro Paella.
$30 dinner ticket
Glass and bottle service only is available during the event.
Club members' discounts will apply.
Ticket sales end June 28th.
Fee: $30
Enjoy a Paella Dinner at our Vineyard