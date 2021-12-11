 Calendar Home
Location:Willful Wine
Map:5705-F NE 105th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97220
Phone: 503 577 8982
Email:info@willfulwine.com
Website:http://www.willfulwine.com
All Dates:Nov 13, 2021 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Dec 11, 2021 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

ZiNG! Food & Wine Pairing Workshop

What wine will work with Aunt Mabel's green bean casserole and the in-laws' marshmallow yams?

Come and explore the fabulous world of food and wine pairing with us in this science-based exploration of the structural elements of food and wine and how they partner up. What zings!? and what doesn't? and most importantly Why?

You'll taste through various food elements and wines and learn about how they interact with each other and how to pick the perfect wine for the next meal that you're planning, including what will pair well with yams and marshmallows. It's easy and it's fun!

Fee: $40 (includes free wine tasting)

Master the art of successful food & wine pairing with this fun, interactive workshop!

Willful Wine
Willful Wine 97220 5705-F NE 105th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97220
November (2021)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable