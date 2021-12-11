ZiNG! Food & Wine Pairing Workshop

What wine will work with Aunt Mabel's green bean casserole and the in-laws' marshmallow yams?



Come and explore the fabulous world of food and wine pairing with us in this science-based exploration of the structural elements of food and wine and how they partner up. What zings!? and what doesn't? and most importantly Why?



You'll taste through various food elements and wines and learn about how they interact with each other and how to pick the perfect wine for the next meal that you're planning, including what will pair well with yams and marshmallows. It's easy and it's fun!

Fee: $40 (includes free wine tasting)