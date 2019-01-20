|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards Tasting Room
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|5038433100
|jenny@yamhill.com
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
YVV Barrel Tours
Nestled between the holiday buzz and the summer crowds, #wvcellarseason is the perfect time to enjoy an intimate tasting experience. Take refuge from the cold and learn what our cellar season is all about with our YVV Barrel Tour.
Learn about our history, the complexities of our estate, how our winemakers ferment and blend wines, and then head into the cellar to see, smell, and taste from barrels of our Pinot Noir Reserve. Compare the wine from the barrel to finished wines in our Tasting Room to taste how bottling and aging complete a wine.
Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased in advance.
Tickets: $45 for General Public; $30 for Wine Club Members
