Yule at Oran Mor with Winter Dance!

With Guest Vocalist Amelia Hogan and the Murray Irish Dancers

Social hour and Dinner from 5-6pm

Performance from 6-8pm

Tickets for Performance $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Dinner $20 a person.

Oran Mor will be serving a special plated Holiday dinner at $20 a head. Reservations highly recommended as our Yule Party usually sells out! (Menu will be available Shortly!)

Tickets available at tasting room 505-310-1525 and While Away Books.



Molly's Revenge with guest vocalist Amelia Hogan and Irish dancers will present Winterdance, an evening of music, song and dance associated with the festive season. The performance will include Christmas songs both old and new, all played with a Celtic twist, and something new for our regulars.



The core of the Winterdance show is the dynamic Celtic trio called Molly's Revenge. The band recently released their 14th album titled The Lucky Set. This year they will be joined by guest vocalist Amelia Hogan, who sang with the show last year, along with the Murray Irish dancers from Portland and the Turco Irish Dancers from the Bay Area. As always, this 14th Annual Celtic Christmas Celebration will capture the traditional spirit of the season and warm the hearts of all who attend.



Molly's Revenge is comprised of a trio of Californians who have dedicated their lives to Celtic music. David Brewer has been playing whistle, bodhran, and four types of bagpipes for over 20 years. He studied in Scotland at the Ceolas Music School in South Uist under the tutelage of some of the best pipers in the world. His authentic and unique style of playing has earned him the reputation of being one of the most accomplished pipers on the West Coast.



John Weed is a classically-trained violinist who switched to playing Irish fiddle about 25 years ago. John lived in Ireland in 2000 and taught fiddle workshops at the Flowing Tide International Music School in Doonbeg, County Clare. He attended the Frankie Kennedy Winter School in Dunlewey, County Donegal where he has studied with Ciaran O'Maonaigh and Dermot Mcloughlin. In recent years his fiddling has grown to include American, Quebecois, and Swedish fiddle styles.



Guitarist Stuart Mason has been collecting and performing traditional music for over 40 years. He has appeared on stage from Ireland to China performing Celtic, Nordic, old-time, and his own compositions, which have won awards from the West Coast Songwriters Association. He also leads workshops and classes in traditional music techniques at music festivals and camps.



Guest vocalist Amelia Hogan sings traditional, Irish, Scottish, British, American and contemporary folk music with lilting grace and subtle power. She transports you with a spell into another time and place, where the banshee wails and lovers embrace. Haunting melodies, stirring passion, and evocative storytelling are the hallmarks of Amelia’s music. In her words:



"I was born in the state of California in the United States of America. I was fortunate enough to have been raised in a country of abundance and dreams. However, my story really begins with my ancestors in Ireland, Scotland and Britain more than a hundred years ago. Their languages and cultures were threatened by hardship and politics. They left their homes out of desperation, to search for a better future for themselves and their children. They left their families, their friends and all they knew in hopes of finding a home in this new place.



"With them they brought the stories, songs, dances and customs that might sustain them through long voyages, poverty, loneliness, and despair. When they arrived, many immigrants did not find the opportunities they had believed they would in the New World. Indeed, they often found themselves in similar straits to the ones they’d left behind.



"I’ll sing the songs of their old ways, to remind you of where we come from. This is an Irish-American story, a story of hope, survival, and victory. Our Winterdance show reminds all of us of the light and laughter that can be found in the darkest time of year."



QUOTES



"You won't find a more energetic show around. They get the crowd on their feet. The audience has come back year after year and really enjoys them. We do too." -- Wayne Brask, Concert Organizer



"Revered in California as one of its most energetic, exciting and innovative bands." --Shay Black, of the legendary Black family.



"They bring to the music a vital and joyous creativity that excites even the hardest of hearts." --John Doyle, founding member of Solas.



"The instruments are traditional... but the wild passion they exhibit is thoroughly modern." --Metro Santa Cruz (CA).



"There is an engaging freshness and yet an impressive maturity in their playing." --Mick Moloney, National Heritage Award recipient.



WEBSITE http://mollysrevenge.com/



Sponsored By: 420 Club LLC, Bobbie's Tack Room, Jimmy John's, & Janet Stringfellow

