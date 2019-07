Location: Youngberg Hill Map: 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville All Dates: Jul 17, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Youngberg Hill Wine Wednesdays

Supporting local musicians. July 17th – Steve Hale (Americana, Pop). Every Wednesday from 6-8PM. Wine, beer & food are available. No cover charge. Visit our website calendar or Facebook for more details.