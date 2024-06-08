 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:lori@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://bit.ly/4cm6suN
All Dates:Jun 8, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Youngberg Hill Biodynamic Bee Tour

Join us for an immersive experience celebrating the symbiotic relationship between bees, biodynamics, and winemaking at Youngberg Hill. This tour, led by Nicolette, our resident beekeeper and owner, offers a unique insight into our biodynamic practices and bees' vital role in our ecosystem.

We will gather at the Inn at 10:00 am. After a brief introduction, we will walk through our biodynamic vineyard, where Nicolette will discuss sustainable farming practices and the importance of bees in vineyard management. We will even visit the beehives! The tour will end in the tasting room, where you can enjoy a honey mimosa paired with a honey-topped crostini.
Honey will be available for purchase; feel free to enjoy a wine tasting after the tour and stick around for our summer open market experience.

Additional Details:
Attire: Comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes suitable for walking in the vineyard.
Reservation: RSVP in advance to secure your spot on the tour.
Bring a camera to capture the scenic beauty of our estate.
Allergy Information: Please inform us of any allergies or dietary restrictions in advance.

 

Fee: $30

10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
