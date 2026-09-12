Yoga in the Vineyard

Gather for an hour of meditative yoga led by Lesley Anderson of Cascade Movement Center. Stretch and breathe to soft guitar by Joel Kiff, winemaker, surrounded by the vineyard. Then enjoy Charcuterie/small bites with J.L. Kiff Vineyard wines. 100% of proceeds will support construction of affordable Women Build homes. Limited to 20 people.

Purchase tickets: https://pro.gofundme.com/event/2026-women-build-and-brunch/e759453/register/new/select-tickets





Fee: $75.00