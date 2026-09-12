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Location:J.L. Kiff Vineyard
Map:13544 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9712376745
Email:visit@jlkiffvineyard.com
Website:https://www.jlkiffvineyard.com/events/
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Yoga in the Vineyard

Gather for an hour of meditative yoga led by Lesley Anderson of Cascade Movement Center. Stretch and breathe to soft guitar by Joel Kiff, winemaker, surrounded by the vineyard. Then enjoy Charcuterie/small bites with J.L. Kiff Vineyard wines. 100% of proceeds will support construction of affordable Women Build homes. Limited to 20 people.
Purchase tickets: https://pro.gofundme.com/event/2026-women-build-and-brunch/e759453/register/new/select-tickets

 

Fee: $75.00

Guided meditative yoga accompanied by live music, followed by wine and bites, to raise money for the construction of affordable Women Build homes.

J.L. Kiff Vineyard
J.L. Kiff Vineyard 13544 13544 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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