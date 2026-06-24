Yoga in the Vineyard

When: Thursday, July 9th from 5:30 PM – 7:00PM



Where: Apona Vineyards, 25443 Fleck Rd, Veneta, OR 97487



Join BZen Wellness and live DJ Jared Masters for an unforgettable, full sensorial experience at Apona Vineyards! Brittany will guide you through a feel good yoga flow for all levels while Jared soothes us with sounds. The evening concludes with an extended savasana featuring aromatherapy, guided meditation with live sound healing instruments for an extra luxurious and delicious journey!



Please bring your own yoga mat, water bottle, and any props you’d like for your practice.



$55 per ticket. Your ticket includes one post-class beverage of your choice: a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic refreshment.



We look forward to sharing this special evening with you.

Fee: $55