Yoga in the Vineyard

Relax into an hour of meditative yoga led by Erin Bowman Yoga, and accompanied by soft guitar played by Joel. Light snacks and wine included. 100% of proceeds will support construction of affordable Women Build homes for McMinnville Habitat for Humanity.

Tickets are available here: https://www.classy.org/event/2025-women-build-and-brunch/e661783/register/new/select-tickets

Fee: $75