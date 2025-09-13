 Calendar Home
Location:J.L. Kiff Vineyard
Map:13546 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9712376745
Email:visit@jlkiffvineyard.com
Website:http://jlkiffvineyard.com
All Dates:Sep 13, 2025 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Yoga in the Vineyard

Relax into an hour of meditative yoga led by Erin Bowman Yoga, and accompanied by soft guitar played by Joel. Light snacks and wine included. 100% of proceeds will support construction of affordable Women Build homes for McMinnville Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets are available here: https://www.classy.org/event/2025-women-build-and-brunch/e661783/register/new/select-tickets

 

Fee: $75

Relaxing guided yoga at the vineyard followed by light snacks and wine.

J.L. Kiff Vineyard
J.L. Kiff Vineyard 13546 13546 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable