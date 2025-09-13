|Location:
|J.L. Kiff Vineyard
|Map:
|13546 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|9712376745
|Email:
|visit@jlkiffvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://jlkiffvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Yoga in the Vineyard
Relax into an hour of meditative yoga led by Erin Bowman Yoga, and accompanied by soft guitar played by Joel. Light snacks and wine included. 100% of proceeds will support construction of affordable Women Build homes for McMinnville Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets are available here: https://www.classy.org/event/2025-women-build-and-brunch/e661783/register/new/select-tickets
Fee: $75
Relaxing guided yoga at the vineyard followed by light snacks and wine.