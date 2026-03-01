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Location:Silverback Winery Estate
Map:11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
Phone: (866) 803-WINE
Email:info@silverbackwine.com
Website:https://silverbackwinehttps://silverbackwine.com/events/yoga-in-the-winery-3/com/events/yoga-in-the-winery-2/
All Dates:Mar 22, 2026 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Yoga in the Sliverback Estate Winery

Yoga in the Winery
March 22 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Yoga in the Winery! ☮️

Take a deep breath and settle into the rhythm of the winery. Flow through intentional movement in a warm, welcoming space, then reward yourself with a glass of your favorite Silverback wine. Whether you’re coming with friends or flying solo, this is your chance to slow down, connect, and savor the moment.

📅Date: March 22th
🕒Time: 10:30–11:30am
📍Location: Silverback Estate Winery
🎟️Cost: $15 per person

For $15 per person, your experience includes the full class plus a well-earned complementary glass of wine to enjoy. Stretch, sip, and stay awhile!

Bring your own mat and get ready to move your body, clear your mind, and sip something beautiful!

Spots are limited—reserve yours and start your day the best way possible.

 

Fee: $15

Yoga in the Sliverback Estate Winery

Silverback Winery Estate
Silverback Winery Estate 11374 11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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