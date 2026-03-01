Yoga in the Sliverback Estate Winery

Yoga in the Winery

March 22 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Yoga in the Winery! ☮️



Take a deep breath and settle into the rhythm of the winery. Flow through intentional movement in a warm, welcoming space, then reward yourself with a glass of your favorite Silverback wine. Whether you’re coming with friends or flying solo, this is your chance to slow down, connect, and savor the moment.



📅Date: March 22th

🕒Time: 10:30–11:30am

📍Location: Silverback Estate Winery

🎟️Cost: $15 per person



For $15 per person, your experience includes the full class plus a well-earned complementary glass of wine to enjoy. Stretch, sip, and stay awhile!



Bring your own mat and get ready to move your body, clear your mind, and sip something beautiful!



Spots are limited—reserve yours and start your day the best way possible.

Fee: $15