Yoga in the Sliverback Estate Winery

Location:Silverback Winery Estate
Map:11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
Phone: (866) 803-WINE
Email:info@silverbackwine.com
Mar 15, 2026 10:30 am - 11:30 am

March 15 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Yoga in the Winery! 🧘‍♀️💓🍷

Roll out your mat and join us for a cozy, feel-good flow surrounded by the beauty of the winery. This all-levels class is designed to wake up the body, calm the mind, and leave you feeling refreshed and grounded.

📅Date: March 15th
🕒Time: 10:30–11:30am
📍Location: Silverback Estate Winery
🎟️Cost: $15 per person

For $15 per person, your experience includes the full class plus a well-earned complementary glass of wine to enjoy. Stretch, sip, and stay awhile!

‼️Bring your own mat and get ready to move, breathe, and unwind in your favorite setting.

Spots are limited—reserve yours and start your day the best way possible.

 

Fee: $15

Silverback Winery Estate
